Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

