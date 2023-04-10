Raymond James Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $85.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.