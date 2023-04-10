MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MVB Financial from $29.00 to $24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MVB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

MVB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MVB Financial

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,737.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Articles

