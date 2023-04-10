CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $6,017,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,792,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

