Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bancolombia by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

CIB opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7332 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

