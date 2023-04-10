PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Haeyoung Cho bought 2,580 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $294,633. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 75,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

