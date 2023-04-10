YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $55.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in YETI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YETI by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in YETI by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

