YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $55.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
YETI Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.49.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
