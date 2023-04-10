Head to Head Comparison: Grab (GRAB) & The Competition

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grab to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -38.49% -145.03% -3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.89 Grab Competitors $4.00 billion $52.57 million -21.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 770 4706 10064 252 2.62

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

