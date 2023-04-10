Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $19.29

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Insider Activity

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 839,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 282,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 415.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

