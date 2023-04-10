GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

GDRX stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

