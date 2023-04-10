Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 212

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212 ($2.63).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 205 ($2.55) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.83) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.38, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

