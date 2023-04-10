ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $9.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.