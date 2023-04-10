BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $178.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

