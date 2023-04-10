Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $29.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.24.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE RVLV opened at $23.51 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

