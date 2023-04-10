National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also

