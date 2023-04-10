Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

MGNI opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

