Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $15.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meridian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Meridian has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.