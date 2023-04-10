Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $15.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Meridian Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Meridian has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
