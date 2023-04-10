OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.