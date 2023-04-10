Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Up 1.1 %

Banc of California stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $727.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.