Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 375,645 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 262,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

