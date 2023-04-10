LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.95. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

