Head-To-Head Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeoVolta and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 15.06 N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.84 million 7.20 -$74.34 million ($1.44) -0.75

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -948.54% -39.96% -34.26%

Summary

NeoVolta beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

