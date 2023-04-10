Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

