Analyzing CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -11.41% -3.36% -1.27% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $176.85 million 0.91 -$20.18 million ($0.45) -7.44 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AgileThought and CD International Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CD International Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.96%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CD International Enterprises beats AgileThought on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About CD International Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

