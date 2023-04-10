Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

EE stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

