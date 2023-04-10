Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $61,686 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

