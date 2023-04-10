Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

