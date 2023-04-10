Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after buying an additional 150,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

