Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $260,929. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Featured Articles

