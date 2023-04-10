Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A N/A -8.72% Atlantic American 1.63% 5.32% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 20.29 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Atlantic American $199.55 million 0.25 $4.28 million $0.12 20.17

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlantic American beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

