Raymond James Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $36.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

SNV opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

