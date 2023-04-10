Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $41.00

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

UBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

