Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $51.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCMLY opened at $12.24 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.