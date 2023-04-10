Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$132.40

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

TSE PD opened at C$68.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$937.35 million, a PE ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.10. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$61.79 and a 12-month high of C$116.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

