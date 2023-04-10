Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $38.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,927. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

