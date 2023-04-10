Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $38.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,927. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PHR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
