Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price at $190.40

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.40.
EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %
EPOKY stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.68.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
