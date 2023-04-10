Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price at $190.40

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

EPOKY stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.68.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.