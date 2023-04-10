Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Target Price to $17.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

