Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

