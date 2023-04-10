MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.