Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

