Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 30.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,912 shares of company stock worth $829,467. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

