Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

