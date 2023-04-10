Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

