Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

