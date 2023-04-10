First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Articles

