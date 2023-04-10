Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

