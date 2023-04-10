Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:MCB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,975 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

