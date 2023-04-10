Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

