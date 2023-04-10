Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

