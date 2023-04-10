Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Down 4.2 %

WNC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 306,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

